Shepard caught eight of 10 targets for 112 yards and a touchdown while adding 24 yards plus a touchdown on two carries during Sunday's 23-19 win over the Cowboys.

Shepard got off to an excellent start with a 23-yard rushing touchdown on the opening drive. He went on to lead the team in targets and receptions as he delivered a season-best yardage total while adding a 10-yard receiving score. Despite topping 60 receiving yards just three times prior to this one, Shepard certainly came through when it mattered the most and finishes the regular season with 656 yards in 12 appearances. He'll look to carry this season-ending form into the playoffs, if Washington loses to the Eagles on Sunday night.