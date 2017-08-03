Giants' Sterling Shepard: Undergoes MRI on ankle

Head coach Ben McAdoo said that Shepard underwent an MRI on his injured ankle Thursday.

Although Shepard was carted off the practice field Wednesday, McAdoo initially downplayed the severity of the injury, calling it "minor." However, when Shepard arrived at the Giants facility Thursday, he reported stiffness and soreness in the ankle. With an MRI on tap, the extent of the damage in his ankle will be known in due time, but McAdoo referred to it Thursday as a "rolled, basketball ankle," according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.