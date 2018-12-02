Giants' Sterling Shepard: Underwhelming production continues

Shepard brought in four of six targets for 28 yards in the Giants' 30-27 overtime win over the Bears on Sunday.

Shepard's receiving yardage total was once again a disappointment, although he was hardly alone among his fellow pass catchers in failing to generate solid numbers Sunday against the tough Bears defense. The second-year wideout has failed to top 40 yards in five straight games, even as he's logged at least six targets in three of those contests. Shepard's underwhelming day was especially disappointing in the light of the fact the Giants were without Evan Engram (hamstring), but he'll look to bounce back versus the Redskins in a Week 14 divisional clash.