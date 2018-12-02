Giants' Sterling Shepard: Underwhelming production continues
Shepard brought in four of six targets for 28 yards in the Giants' 30-27 overtime win over the Bears on Sunday.
Shepard's receiving yardage total was once again a disappointment, although he was hardly alone among his fellow pass catchers in failing to generate solid numbers Sunday against the tough Bears defense. The second-year wideout has failed to top 40 yards in five straight games, even as he's logged at least six targets in three of those contests. Shepard's underwhelming day was especially disappointing in the light of the fact the Giants were without Evan Engram (hamstring), but he'll look to bounce back versus the Redskins in a Week 14 divisional clash.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Reenters Sunday's contest•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Hurts ribs Sunday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Makes four catches•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Pair of grabs in win•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Quiet game, despite game-winning TD•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Held in check versus Redskins•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...