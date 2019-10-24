Giants' Sterling Shepard: Unlikely to play in Week 8
Coach Pat Shurmur said Thursday that it's a "strong possibility" that Shepard (concussion) won't play in Sunday's game against the Lions, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Though Shepard continues to participate in practice in limited fashion and said Tuesday that he has been free of concussion-like symptoms for two weeks, the Giants look prepared to proceed without their top wideout for yet another game. Shurmur added that Shepard is still in concussion protocol, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
