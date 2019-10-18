Giants' Sterling Shepard: Unlikely to play Sunday
Shepard (concussion) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Shepard suffered his second concussion of the season in Week 5 and missed last Thursday's loss to the Patriots, so it's not a major surprise that he isn't expected to clear the concussion protocol in advance of this weekend. The 25-year-old has been working as a limited practice participant this week, but has yet to be cleared for any contact work. Golden Tate and Darius Slayton should take the lion's share of the snaps at wide receiver versus Arizona on Sunday.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Logs limited practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Performs individual work•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Logs on-field work•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Could miss Week 7•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Won't play Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Instant reaction: Mahomes injury hurts
Patrick Mahomes went down with what could be a serious knee injury during the first half of...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Waivers: Injury replacements
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...