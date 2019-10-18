Play

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Unlikely to play Sunday

Shepard (concussion) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Shepard suffered his second concussion of the season in Week 5 and missed last Thursday's loss to the Patriots, so it's not a major surprise that he isn't expected to clear the concussion protocol in advance of this weekend. The 25-year-old has been working as a limited practice participant this week, but has yet to be cleared for any contact work. Golden Tate and Darius Slayton should take the lion's share of the snaps at wide receiver versus Arizona on Sunday.

