Giants' Sterling Shepard: Unlikely to play Thursday

Shepard (illness) isn't expected to play Thursday at Washington, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Shepard was tabbed with a "limited" designation on Monday's estimated injury report, but the positive start was followed by no activity at Tuesday's light practice and a DNP on Wednesday. With migraines still in tow, he's seemingly slated for a second consecutive absence. In such a scenario, wide receivers Roger Lewis, Tavarres King and Travis Rudolph should all have ample target counts by game's end.