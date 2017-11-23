Giants' Sterling Shepard: Unlikely to play Thursday
Shepard (illness) isn't expected to play Thursday at Washington, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Shepard was tabbed with a "limited" designation on Monday's estimated injury report, but the positive start was followed by no activity at Tuesday's light practice and a DNP on Wednesday. With migraines still in tow, he's seemingly slated for a second consecutive absence. In such a scenario, wide receivers Roger Lewis, Tavarres King and Travis Rudolph should all have ample target counts by game's end.
