The Giants don't anticipate Shepard (toe) being available to play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Shepard exited the Giants' Week 2 loss to the Bears due to a suspected case of turf toe, playing just 15 first-half snaps before heading to the locker room. Though the Giants haven't commented on the severity of his injury, the team apparently doesn't have much early optimism that Shepard will be able to rally for Sunday's game. New York will presumably wait and see what Shepard can do in practices Wednesday through Friday before making an official call on his status, but if he's sidelined against San Francisco, C.J. Board would likely step into a starting role at receiver alongside Darius Slayton and Golden Tate.