Giants' Sterling Shepard: Upgrades to full participation
Shepard (ribs) was a full practice participant Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Shepard missed a portion of the Giants' Week 13 win against the Bears to tend to a rib injury. After undergoing X-rays and a CT scan on the region, he told Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record on Monday that he would have to manage discomfort in his ribs, which explains his limitations in practice Wednesday. With a return in full Thursday, Shepard appears poised to handle his normal workload Sunday at Washington, which has equated to 92.3 percent of the snaps on offense this season (or a shade behind Odell Beckham's 93.8 percent). In Shepard's previous matchup with the Redskins in Week 8, he totaled four catches (on eight targets) for 34 yards.
