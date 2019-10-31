Giants' Sterling Shepard: Upgrades to full practice

Shepard (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

It's Shepard first full workout since he sustained his second concussion of the season in the Giants' Week 5 loss to the Vikings. While Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record notes that the Giants are optimistic Shepard will be ready to return from a three-game absence to play Monday against Dallas, the wideout will first need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist. If he gets the green light to play, Shepard should step back in as the Giants' No. 1 wideout, which would likely result in a drop off in targets for Golden Tate (30 over the past three games).

