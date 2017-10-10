Play

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Wearing boot on left foot

Shepard (ankle), who is listed as day-to-day heading into the Week 6 matchup with the Broncos, was spotted in a walking boot Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Giants' newly anointed No. 1 receiver after Odell Beckham (ankle) and Brandon Marshall (ankle) suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Shepard wasn't able to escape the game unscathed either, as he sprained the same left ankle that had previously slowed him during training camp. Though he's not looking at an extended absence, Shepard appears at major risk of missing the Week 6 contest. If Shepard is ultimately held out, Roger Lewis would be the only Giants wideout left standing from the Week 5 bloodbath. The injury might put a damper on Shepard's short-term outlook, but his fantasy appeal for the rest of the season will take a dramatic leap forward as the Giants look to replace the production of Beckham and Marshall. Quarterback Eli Manning had targeted either Beckham or Marshall on 36.6 percent of his 202 pass attempts through the Giants' first five games.

