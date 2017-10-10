Giants' Sterling Shepard: Wearing boot on left foot
Shepard (ankle), who is listed as day-to-day heading into the Week 6 matchup with the Broncos, was spotted in a walking boot Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The Giants' newly anointed No. 1 receiver after Odell Beckham (ankle) and Brandon Marshall (ankle) suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Shepard wasn't able to escape the game unscathed either, as he sprained the same left ankle that had previously slowed him during training camp. Though he's not looking at an extended absence, Shepard appears at major risk of missing the Week 6 contest. If Shepard is ultimately held out, Roger Lewis would be the only Giants wideout left standing from the Week 5 bloodbath. The injury might put a damper on Shepard's short-term outlook, but his fantasy appeal for the rest of the season will take a dramatic leap forward as the Giants look to replace the production of Beckham and Marshall. Quarterback Eli Manning had targeted either Beckham or Marshall on 36.6 percent of his 202 pass attempts through the Giants' first five games.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Could miss time with ankle sprain•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Could avoid long-term absence•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ruled out for rest of Sunday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Brings in all five targets Sunday•
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...