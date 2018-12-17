Giants' Sterling Shepard: Wildly inefficient versus Titans
Shepard caught two of nine targets, collecting 37 receiving yards during Sunday's 17-0 loss to Tennessee.
Shepard has struggled mightily with efficiency over the past two weeks, hauling in just four of his 15 targets with Odell Beckham Jr. (quadriceps) out of the lineup, compared to a catch rate of 68.4 percent through Week 13. The absence of OBJ has helped bolster Shepard's involvement in the passing game somewhat -- 7.5 targets per game over the past two weeks, 6.3 season average prior -- but that uptick in volume has failed to cultivate fantasy production, as he's gone for single digits in PPR scoring in both of those outings. The third-year wideout has been anything but explosive of late, failing to exceed 37 receiving yards in seven straight games after five times exceeding 45 yards through his first seven outings of the year. In Week 16, he and the Giants receiving corps will face off against a Colts defense that refused to allow a single Cowboys pass catcher to eclipse 45 receiving yards in its last time out.
