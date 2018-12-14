Giants' Sterling Shepard: Will be No. 1 receiver again Sunday
Shepard will serve as the Giants' No. 1 wide receiver Sunday against the Titans in the absence of Odell Beckham (quadriceps), Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.
After Beckham was ruled out Week 14 at Washington, Shepard led Giants wideouts with 43 (of 64) offensive snaps, which was followed by Corey Coleman's 42, Russell Shepard's 26, Benny Fowler's 26 and Jawill Davis' 26. While Shepard hauled in just two of six targets for 17 yards, one of his three looks in the red zone resulted in a touchdown. He'll attempt to do more Sunday against a Tennessee defense that has given up the sixth-most TDs (17) to wide receivers this season.
