Giants' Sterling Shepard: Will not play in Week 6

Shepard (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Shepard was not knocked out for the season last weekend like fellow receivers Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall, but he was injured as well, and his setback will prevent him from taking the field this week. With all of the Giants' top three receivers sidelined against Denver, Roger Lewis and Tavarres King look to be the top options at the position, though neither carries much fantasy appeal this week against the Broncos' pair of talented corners.