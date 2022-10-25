Shepard will undergo surgery on his left ACL on Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Shepard was placed on IR at the end of September after suffering an ACL tear late in the team's Week 3 loss to Dallas. The wideout rehabbed for over a month before undergoing surgery, which is similar to what teammate Saquon Barkley did, per Stapleton. The 2016 seventh-round pick has suffered devastating injuries in back-to-back seasons and has missed at least five games in all but two of his first seven NFL campaigns.