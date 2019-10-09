Giants' Sterling Shepard: Won't play Thursday
Shepard (concussion) is ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Patriots.
Shepard suffered his second concussion of the season during Week 5's loss to Minnesota, so Thursday's upcoming matchup against New England didn't give him nearly enough time to fully clear the league's protocol for head injuries. With Evan Engram (knee) also ruled out, rookie quarterback Daniel Jones will operate with Golden Tate, Darius Slayton, Cody Latimer and Cody Core as his primary receiving options.
