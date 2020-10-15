Shepard (toe) got in some light work on the side during Thursday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

While Shepard is eligible to take part in practice after spending three weeks on IR, he didn't participate as he draws closer to the final stages of his recovery from a turf toe injury. He doesn't seem likely to be activated in time for Sunday's game against Washington, which would make his next chance to play Week 7 in Philadelphia. In the meantime, Darius Slayton (foot) and Golden Tate will continue to earn the bulk of the targets among Giants wide receivers.