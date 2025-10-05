Bozeman is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints due to an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Bozeman is on the sidelines having his ankle injury evaluated by trainers to determine whether he can return. With Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) inactive, Neville Hewitt will be the lone backup at inside linebacker behind Darius Muasau and Bobby Okereke for as long as Bozeman is out of the game.