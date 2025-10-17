Bozeman (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Southern Miss product didn't practice all week after sustaining an ankle injury in the Giants' Week 5 loss to the Saints, so it's no surprise he'll miss his second consecutive game Sunday. Neville Hewitt is likely to serve as New York's lone reserve inside linebacker while Bozeman remains sideline in Week 7.