Bozeman (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the Giants' game versus the Saints on Sunday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Bozeman suffered an ankle injury in the first half that is serious enough to sideline him for the remainder of the game. With Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) inactive, the team will be left with Neville Hewitt as the only healthy backup linebacker behind Bobby Okereke and Darius Muasau.