Bozeman (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Bozeman sustained an ankle injury in the Giants' Week 5 loss to the Saints, so it's no surprise he's been ruled out ahead of Thursday night. The Southern Miss product has primarily contributed on special teams this season, recording three total tackles across four games. His next opportunity to suit up will come against the Broncos in Week 7.