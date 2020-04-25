Giants' T.J. Brunson: Finds home in New York

The Giants selected Brunson in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 238th overall.

Brunson never really flashed the type of athleticism you'd ideally want in an inside backer, but he was a gritty and physical leader at South Carolina, registering over 100 tackles in his 2018 campaign. He'll join a bevy of linebackers drafted by the Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft.