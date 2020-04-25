Giants' Tae Crowder: Final pick of 2020 draft
The Giants selected Crowder in with the last pick of the seventh round in the 2020 NFL Draft, 255th overall.
Crowder's path to this moment is unique. He enrolled at Georgia as a running back but was buried on the depth chart behind a slew of future NFL talent. Crowder transitioned to inside linebacker and became a starter for one of the best defenses in college football. He racked up 62 tackles, including four tackles for loss, as a senior. For a player who switched sides of the football, Crowder has a surprising amount of polish and instinct at linebacker. It'll be an uphill battle to crack the 53-man roster but Crowder has a chance.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Winners
The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and here are the players who benefit the most for Fantasy.
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy QB Tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida International,...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
This is one of the most talented receiving classes in years, and we've got every one of them...
-
Jacob Eason to the Colts
The Colts get may have taken their long-term quarterback in the fourth round, but Jacob Eason...
-
Winners & Losers: Ekeler up, Jones down
Some of Round 1's biggest winners saw their fortunes turn Friday, while some players can breathe...
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy RB tracker
Catch up on every running back prospect you need to know about, from the first pick to the...