Giants' Tae Crowder: Final pick of 2020 draft

The Giants selected Crowder in with the last pick of the seventh round in the 2020 NFL Draft, 255th overall.

Crowder's path to this moment is unique. He enrolled at Georgia as a running back but was buried on the depth chart behind a slew of future NFL talent. Crowder transitioned to inside linebacker and became a starter for one of the best defenses in college football. He racked up 62 tackles, including four tackles for loss, as a senior. For a player who switched sides of the football, Crowder has a surprising amount of polish and instinct at linebacker. It'll be an uphill battle to crack the 53-man roster but Crowder has a chance.