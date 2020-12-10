Crowder posted seven tackles (six solo) and a sack in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Seahawks.

In his second game back from IR, Crowder usurped David Mayo for the starting inside linebacker role. The rookie seventh-rounder finished with a modest 54 percent snap share. He did plenty of damage during that time, as he finished second on the team in tackles and took down Russell Wilson for his first career sack. Crowder will look to build on that effort over the final four weeks, potentially operating in a feature role for a contending team.