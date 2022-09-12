Crowder collected seven tackles (four solo) in a 21-20 win against Tennessee on Sunday.
With Blake Martinez released by New York just before the start of the season, Crowder's role as the team's leading linebacker is secure. The Georgia product paced New York with 130 stops last season and carried that over to the 2022 opener, leading the squad with seven tackles. Crowder isn't without flaws, but he rarely leaves the field and has been able to parlay his role into IDP consideration on the strength of his tackle totals.