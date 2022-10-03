Crowder tallied 11 tackles (seven solo), including one sack, and forced a fumble against Chicago in Sunday's 20-12 victory.
New York's third win of the season came largely on the back of its defense, and Crowder led the charge with a team-high 11 tackles. He got to opposing quarterback Justin Fields in the second quarter for his first sack of the campaign and was credited with a forced fumble on the final play of the contest, which consisted of numerous Bears laterals. Crowder's 11 tackles were a high mark so far this season, though he hasn't posted consistent enough totals thus far to be a reliable fantasy asset.