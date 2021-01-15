Crowded notched 57 tackles (34 solo), one sack, one defended pass and one fumble recovery -- which he returned for a touchdown -- across 11 games in 2020.

Crowder joined the Giants as a seventh-round pick last April, but injuries to David Mayo paved his way to a significant defensive role unexpectedly early. The Georgia product's rookie campaign was ultimately a mixed bag, as he demonstrated inexperienced mistakes just as regularly as he flashed playmaking abilities. At the least, though, Crowder has showcased a foundation worth developing. He should be in the mix to compete for a starting role come 2021.