Crowder had 10 tackles (six solo) and returned a fumble for a touchdown during Sunday's 20-19 win over Washington.

The 10 tackles was a strong performance by itself, but the 23-year-old also recovered a fumble and returned in 43 yards for a touchdown to give the Giants a 20-19 lead with less than four minutes remaining in the game. The return of David Mayo from injured reserve did little to impact Crowder's playing time, as he still played 85 percent of defensive snaps.