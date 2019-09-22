Davis (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Davis lost his starting job to Ryan Connelly last week, and now he's dealing with a concussion. He'll need to clear the league's protocol before he can play, with his next chance coming Week 4 versus the Redskins.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories