Davis (coach's decision) won't play in Sunday's game against the Lions, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Davis will get the healthy scratch for the second time this season, and started the year as a starter for the Giants. It obviously hasn't gone according to plan, as the 23-year-old has played just 60 defensive snaps this campaign, accumulating six tackles (three solo). David Mayo and Josiah Tauaefa will act as the team's depth inside linebackers for the game Sunday.