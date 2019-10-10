Davis is inactive for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Davis, who cleared the league's concussion protocol early this week, appears to be a healthy scratch. With Ryan Connelly (knee) on injured reserve, Nathan Stupar and Tuzar Skipper figure to see larger roles within the Giants' linebacker corps.

