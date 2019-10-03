Play

Davis (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Davis was able to participate in non-contact football activities Thursday, and he appears to be nearing the final steps of the league's concussion protocol. If Davis manages to receive clearance from an independent neurologist in time to suit up Sunday against the Vikings, he could have notable IDP value following the placement of Ryan Connelly (knee) on IR.

