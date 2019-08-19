Giants' Tae Davis: No practice Monday
Coach Pat Shurmur said Monday that Davis is "not feeling well" and did not practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Davis projects to start at inside linebacker for the Giants, so it makes sense that the team would take a cautious approach to his participation while ill. The second-year pro will work to get fully healthy and return to practice without missing much time.
