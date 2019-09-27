Play

Davis (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Davis sustained the concussion during last Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and did not practice this week, so it's no surprise he's unavailable for Week 4. The 23-year-old will remain sidelined until he fully clears the concussion protocol.

