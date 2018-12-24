Davis notched seven tackles (six solo) and one sack during Sunday's 28-27 win over the Colts.

Davis drew the start at inside linebacker in place of Alec Ogletree (concussion), and made the best of his increased workload with a season-high seven tackles. The undrafted rookie also managed to sack quarterback Andrew Luck, and now has two sacks on the year. If Ogletree is unable to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol, Davis could command another start versus the Cowboys in Week 17.