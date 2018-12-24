Giants' Tae Davis: Posts best game of season
Davis notched seven tackles (six solo) and one sack during Sunday's 28-27 win over the Colts.
Davis drew the start at inside linebacker in place of Alec Ogletree (concussion), and made the best of his increased workload with a season-high seven tackles. The undrafted rookie also managed to sack quarterback Andrew Luck, and now has two sacks on the year. If Ogletree is unable to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol, Davis could command another start versus the Cowboys in Week 17.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...