Davis (illness) wasn't listed on the Giants' injury report Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Davis didn't feel well for the later part of preseason. He appears to be back to full strength, which is positive news for the Giants since he's their projected starting inside linebacker. Davis averaged 24.5 defensive snaps per game last year, so he has experience at the position and is capable of stepping up.

