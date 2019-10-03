Play

Davis (concussion) is wearing a non-contact jersey in Thursday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Davis is progressing through the league's five-step concussion protocol. He appears to have a shot at suiting up Sunday versus the Vikings, but will first need to be fully cleared by an independent neurologist. If Davis is able to go, he could be a solid IDP play with Alec Ogletree (hamstring) banged up and Ryan Connelly (knee) out for the season.

