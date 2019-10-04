Play

Davis (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Davis suffered the concussion Week 3 against the Buccaneers and was a limited participant at practice this week, but he'll have to wait until next week to make his return. Fellow linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring) was also ruled out. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, David Mayo will step into the starting role at inside linebacker while Nathan Stupar and Josiah Tauaefa could also see increased reps.

