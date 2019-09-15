Davis is expected to see a reduction in snaps versus the Bills on Sunday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Davis is expected to cede snaps to Ryan Connelly in Week 2, and he could be in danger of being surpassed on the depth chart. It remains to be seen how things will shake out at the position, but it appears increasingly possible that Davis and Connelly could form a rotation of sorts at inside linebacker.

