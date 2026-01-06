Conner reverted to the Giants' practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract with New York on Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Conner spent the majority of the 2025 campaign with the Dolphins on both the active roster and practice squad and logged nine catches (on 15 targets) for 91 yards across nine regular-season games with Miami. He was cut by the Dolphins in mid-December but quickly found a home with the Giants' on the practice squad, and he was elevated to the active roster for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cowboys, though he didn't end up playing a single snap. Conner will stay with the Giants and participate in offseason activities with the hopes of earning a spot on the team's 53-man roster for the 2026 season.