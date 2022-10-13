Hudson did not practice Thursday due to a non-COVID related illness, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Hudson was not listed with any issues on the Giants' practice report Wednesday, and the exact nature and severity of this illness are still unknown. The backup tight end has caught three of his five targets for 40 yards through the first five games of the season, though he's played an increased percentage of the Giants' offensive snaps over the past two weeks, with 61 percent against Chicago and 45 percent against Green Bay. Hudson will have two more days to overcome this illness before Sunday's game against the Ravens.