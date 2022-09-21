Hudson recorded two receptions for 23 yards on three targets in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers.

The pair of receptions were Hudson's first since the 2020 campaign, when he recorded a 3-41-0 receiving line on seven targets over 11 games for the Buccaneers. Rookie Daniel Bellinger remains the Giants' top tight end, but with snap shares barely north of 50 percent in both of his first two games, he's not necessarily entrenched atop the depth chart. Even if Hudson ends up poaching more snaps from Bellinger, the 27-year-old is still expected to primarily serve as a blocker whenever he's on the field.