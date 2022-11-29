Hudson turned his lone target into a 10-yard reception in Thursday's 28-20 loss to the Cowboys.
Hudson played 12 of the Giants' 59 snaps on offense while working as part of a three-man rotation at tight end that included Lawrence Cager and Chris Myarick. All three players are candidates to see their roles reduced in the Giants' Week 13 contest against the Commanders, as head coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that he's optimistic Daniel Bellinger (eye) will be able to return to the lineup, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. Prior to missing the Giants' last four games with a fractured eye socket, Bellinger had been serving as the team's top tight end.