Hudson caught all three of his targets for 24 yards Sunday in a 24-16 victory against Houston.

Hudson tied for the team lead with three catches and finished third with 24 receiving yards in the victory. The Giants continue to take a run-first approach, as Daniel Jones attempted only 17 passes, and his 13 completions were spread fairly evenly among six different pass catchers. Five of Hudson's eight catches this season have come in New York's past two games, but his role may be reduced in Week 11 if Daniel Bellinger (eye) is able to return.