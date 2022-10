Hudson caught three of five targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Seahawks.

With Daniel Bellinger sidelined due to a fractured eye socket, Hudson stepped up as the Giants' top receiving option at tight end, while Chris Myarick caught the only pass thrown his way for 10 yards. With the Giants on bye next week, Bellinger might have enough time to recover and return to action, but if he remains out Hudson could have some deep-league appeal in Week 10 against the Texans.