Bower signed with the Giants on Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Bower is now reunited with defensive line coach Andre Patterson, who helped the veteran for three years in Minnesota. The 28-year-old also had brief stints with New England and Las Vegas over the past two seasons. After going undrafted in 2017, the New Jersey native has appeared in 26 games throughout his five-year career, tallying 23 tackles and 2.0 sacks. Expect Bower to compete for a depth role on the Giants' defensive line ahead of the coming season.