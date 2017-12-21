King (concussion) didn't practice Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

King attracted interest in deeper leagues after hauling in a pair of touchdown receptions in the Week 15 loss to the Eagles, but the concussion he sustained during the contest could prevent him from building on that outing. With the wideout still not cleared to practice, it appears he remains in the initial phases of the NFL's concussion protocol, making it uncertain that he'll be able to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals. If King is held out, Travis Rudolph and Kalif Raymond could see increased snaps in three-wideout sets.