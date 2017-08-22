Giants' Tavarres King: Aggravates ankle injury
King (ankle) won't return to Monday's preseason game against the Browns.
It seems King aggravated the right ankle injury that lingered throughout training camp. It isn't clear how long he could be out.
More News
-
Giants' Tavarres King: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Giants' Tavarres King: Injury considered minor•
-
Giants' Tavarres King: Injures ankle Thursday•
-
Giants' Tavarres King: In line for elevated workload in 2017•
-
Giants' Tavarres King: Hauls in 41-yard TD in wild-card loss•
-
Giants' Tavarres King: Expected to have Week 1 role•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday night
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Sorting out Pats RBs
Mike Gillislee was the popular Fantasy option among the New England backfield coming into training...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...