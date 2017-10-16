Play

King caught one of three targets for seven yards Sunday in Denver.

King was re-signed to be in the pass-catching mix now that the Giants have three wideouts on injured reserve and Sterling Shepard is nursing an ankle injury. He did very little against the Broncos, but he could see more targets when the game-flow is more favorable. Either way, he's a long shot to make a major impact.

