King (concussion) didn't participate in practice Wednesday.

King's availability is now contingent on making progress through the protocol for head injuries. Positives steps include returning to practice, with or without a helmet in hand, but he's yet to reach any of those points in the process. If King is absent Sunday at Arizona, Travis Rudolph and Kalif Raymond would get chances to contribute behind starting wideouts Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis.

