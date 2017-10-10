Giants' Tavarres King: Formally re-signs with New York
King officially signed with the Giants on Monday.
King was cut by the Giants after he was inactive for their Week 1 loss to the Cowboys, but not only will he rejoin the squad, but it looks as though he could be a fixture on offense the rest of the season. In addition to Odell Beckham (ankle), the Giants lost fellow wideouts Brandon Marshall (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (foot) to season-ending injuries in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, forcing New York to almost entirely revamp its receiving corps. Per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record, the Giants listed Sterling Shepard (ankle), Roger Lewis and King as their three starting wideouts on their unofficial depth chart heading into the Week 6 matchup with the Broncos, so King should have an opportunity right away to establish himself as a key target for quarterback Eli Manning. For that reason, King could be worth a speculative pickup in deeper fantasy formats, but he probably can't be inserted into active lineups with much confidence until he produces meaningful numbers.
